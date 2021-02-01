Closure of airports can cause economic damage: Health Minister

Muscat: The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, on Sunday said that we hoped that the Supreme Committee will be not forced to re-close the Sultanate’s airports for international flights as that will cause a lot of social and economic damage.

However, the closure of the Sultanate’s airports is under study and discussion of the technical committee and we do not recommend travel at this time unless it is necessary, the minister said.

Minister of Health added that controlling airports is easier than land ports in terms of tests at airports before and after arrival and following up on isolated cases.