Clippers cruise past Cavaliers

LOS ANGELES: Paul George bounced back from a subpar contest and used it for motivation as the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday to avoid losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

George drained a season-high eight threes en route to 36 points as the Clippers crushed the Cavaliers 121-99 to remain the only team in the NBA not to have suffered back-to-back defeats.

On Wednesday, the Clippers couldn’t handle the trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving as host Brooklyn beat them 124-120, sending the Clippers to just their second defeat in the last dozen contests.

George doesn’t dwell on bad games but rather sees an opportunity to learn about himself and improve his skills. “Last night was great preparation for tonight,” he said, who made eight-of-nine attempts from beyond the arc.

In Milwaukee, two-time reigning NBA most valuable player Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a triple-double of 21 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists to fuel the Bucks’ 130-110 rout of the Indiana Pacers.

Antetokounmpo connected on seven of eight shots from the field and seven of eight from the free throw line, and the Bucks led from wire-to-wire, taking a 106-72 advantage into the final period — when Antetokounmpo sat out along with the rest of Milwaukee’s starters. — AFP

NBA results

New Orleans bt Phoenix 123-101

LA Clippers bt Cleveland 121-99

Washington bt Miami 103-100

San Antonio bt Minnesota 111-108

Dallas bt Atlanta 122-116

Sacramento bt Boston 116-111

New York bt Chicago 107-103

Oklahoma City bt Houston 104-87

Philadelphia bt Charlotte 118-111

Milwaukee bt Indiana 130-110