Climate risks to health set to worsen inequity and harm children

Laurie Goering

Rising global health risks driven by climate change will hit the poorest, most vulnerable people the hardest – and failure to prepare for those threats will mean more deaths and suffering, according to a leading environmental health scientist.

From impoverished families living in flood-prone homes to women whose cultures require them to stay covered in extreme heat, climate impacts on health have “a strong equity component”, said Kristie Ebi, a professor at the University of Washington’s Center for Health and the Global Environment.

Besides hiking dangers from deadly heat and spreading diseases, climate change will fuel a rise in basic health problems — from diarrhoea to poor nutrition — that will affect the poor most and likely widen global inequalities, she said.

“Future health risks will be determined not just by the hazards created by a changing climate

but also by the sensitivity of individuals and communities exposed to these hazards,” she noted in an article published this month in the journal Health Affairs.

Many of the biggest health concerns from climate change “boil down to maternal and child health issues”, said Ebi, who has helped countries plan how to adapt to climate-linked health threats from Africa and Asia to the Pacific and Central America.

Children face particular risks, she said. Because they breathe in more air for their body size than adults, for instance, they are particularly susceptible to air pollution,

such as from worsening global wildfires, she noted.

“They handle it much more poorly than adults do,” Ebi said in an interview.

High levels of child stunting and wasting, as extreme weather destroys crops and hits food security for many families, also will drive lasting health problems, she said.

“Without sufficient food, brain development is affected.

Children end up learning less and earning less,” said Ebi, who has led many national and international climate assessments.

— Thomson Reuters Foundation

