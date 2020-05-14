Clawing back normality: Bangkok cat cafe reopens after virus shutdown

BANGKOK: As Thailand’s capital cautiously reopens many restaurants shuttered over coronavirus fears, the feline “employees” of the Caturday Cafe are back at work.

The few dozen friendly cats typically lounge around the cafe, breaking up naptime to saunter over to human customers for snuggles and belly rubs.

The friendly furballs give some much-needed outside contact for Thais who have mostly been confined to home during weeks of semi-lockdown with most non-essential businesses closed.

Like other businesses across Thailand, the cafe has new rules aimed at curbing the spread of the virus. Before entering, customers must have their temperature checked and wash their hands, and once inside must wear a mask at all times.

Arisa has a total of 50 cats, of several different breeds, and around 35 of them rotate between her home and the cafe every now and then. As an extra precaution, the cats have dry baths, their fur brushed and eyes cleaned every day. — Reuters