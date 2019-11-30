Classic car show charms visitors

From the iconic automobile pioneer Buick model to Mustang, the classic car show — organised by Old Cars Club at the Oman Automobile Association at the weekend — had all the ingredients to catch the imagination of motor enthusiasts.

Dr Juma bin Khalifa al Busaidy, member of State Council, was the chief guest of the opening ceremony in presence of Ilyas Haroon al Zadjali, chairman of Old Car Club and other officials.

Dr Juma al Busaidy actively took part in the show, keenly examining nearly the 200-odd classic cars on the show. “It was very interesting to see and know about the classic cars from the old times. The organisers deserve credit for arranging such an event,” the chief guest said.

Ilyas al Zadjali said the Old Car Club takes care of preserving the classic cars in the Sultanate. “Our club caters to maintain and preserve the classic cars in working condition. It is really hard work to maintain these old vehicles. Anyway, the Old Car Club members are working out of passion for our own collection of these classic cars in Oman,” Ilyas said.

The Old Car Club chairman also thanked the Oman Automobile Association for providing the venue for the classic car show.

VINTAGE CARS

Some of the vintage cars on show were Buick 35 1914 model and 1920 model Ford T both owned by Old Car Club chief Ilyas al Zadjali.

Other classic cars included Mini Cooper (1973 model), Chevrolet Impala (1964 model) owned by Khalid Hassan al Balushi, Japan-made Datsun GT from 1980, owned by Said Salem Abdullah al Shereiqi, Nooh Ali al Amri’s ZX 280 (1980), Ahmed Salim al Aufi’s Datsun Z200 (1976) and his brother Khalid Salim al Aufi’s Datsun Skyline (1977).

Kamran Mustafa and family from Iran were delighted to explore the classic cars.

“The presence of old and iconic models were really charming. We are first time to such a show. My family had a quality entertainment at the show,” Kamran told Observer.

Other cars in the pack were MG TF (1978 model) owned by Ashraf Nasser al Mukhaini, Volkswagon Buggy (1980) owned by Khalid Hassan al Balushi, Mercedes Ghazal (model 1929) owned by Abdullah Hamad Hudaib al Saabi.

Abullah al Saabi’s Ford Linkln Continental (1976) was exhibited with the various certificates of participations in regional car shows including Abu Dhabi classic car show and several shows in the Sultanate.

Bugati type 35B (1927) Grand Prix model caught everyone’s attention with its cheeky racing design.

Some classic car club members from the UAE and Kuwait also attended the show. Kuwaiti classic car club member Mubarak al Enezi presented mementos to the chief guest and the chief organiser.

The organisers also honoured the visiting classic car clubs members.

Some interesting models in the show were Chrysler Winsor (1948) and Ford Tiffany (1988) owned by Akram Salim Sultan al Mahrouqi and Buick Special (1956). Mustang and Pontiac Trans AM owned by Idris Haroon al Zadjali (1977) also attracted the visitors.

A kite show by Oman Kites Team added further entertainment in the evening.