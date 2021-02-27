Clashes in Yemen’s Marib kill 50 fighters

SANAA: Fierce fighting in war-torn Yemen’s Marib province between government forces and Ansar Allah fighters killed around 50 combatants, including a special forces commander, a government source said on Saturday.

“Twenty-two members of the government forces and more than 28 fighters have died in the last 24 hours in the fighting that continues unabated on the fronts in Marib province’’, a government source said.

Ansar Allah fighters, who have been trying to capture Marib for more than a year, resumed their offensive against the last major toehold in the north for Yemen’s government on February 8.

Meanwhile, UN aid chief Mark Lowcock warned that 16 million Yemenis — more than half the population of the Arabian Peninsula country — are going hungry. Of those, five million are on the brink of famine.

On Monday the United Nations hopes to raise some $3.85 billion at a virtual pledging event to avert what Lowcock says would be a large-scale “man-made” famine, the worst the world will have seen for decades.

HUMANITARIAN CRISIS

More than six years of war in Yemen has sent the country spiralling into what the United Nations describes as the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

Some 80 per cent of Yemenis need help, with 400,000 children under the age of five severely malnourished, according to UN data. For much of its food, the country relies on imports that have been badly disrupted over the years by all warring parties.