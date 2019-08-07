Clashes erupt in Yemen’s Aden

ADEN: Southern separatists clashed on Wednesday with presidential guards in Aden, the seat of Yemen’s government, and one person was killed and at least two badly injured, local officials and residents said. The violence highlighted a rift within the coalition battling the Ansar Allah in a more than four-year war that has killed tens of thousands of people and pushed Yemen to the brink of famine. The separatists and the internationally recognised government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi are nominally united in their battle against the Ansar Allah. Just before Wednesday’s clash, hundreds of separatist supporters attended a funeral for some soldiers.

