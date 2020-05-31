Civil Service Minister issues guidance for workplaces

Muscat: The Minister of Civil Service, Sheikh Khalid bin Omar al Marhoon, has issued a circular regarding the guidelines to be followed at the workplace following the decision of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 allowing employees of the government sector to return to work.

It also stipulated that no less than 50 percent of employees should be at office in each respective entity while the rest of the employees avail their annual leaves.

The circular sets forth a number of preventive measures to be followed at the Ministry of Civil Service.

*Providing temperature scanning devices at all entrances for checking the temperatures of employees and visitors.

*Suspending the biometric-based attendance system.

*Employees should clean and disinfect their hands regularly and avoid shaking hands with others.

*Providing protective equipment for anyone entering the ministry.

*Maintaining good ventilation and refreshing the air by keeping the doors open.

*Using personal protective equipment such as gloves, face masks and disinfectants.

*Abiding by social distancing guidelines by keeping a suitable distance between employees.

*Office-to-office movement of employees should be restricted and the employees should not share stationery.

*Avoiding gatherings and reducing meetings.

*Employees’ gatherings including official meetings should be limited as far as possible and replaced by video conferencing. Otherwise, meetings can be held in open spaces while maintaining social distancing guidelines.

The guidelines also include banning all types of events inside the ministry’s premises, rationalizing paperwork, and using e-mail instead.

The ministry directed its employees to report to it in case any employee develops symptoms of COVID-19 or comes in contact with infected or suspected cases.

The gradual return of the rest of the employees will be decided by the Supreme Committee, the Ministry of Civil Service said.