Civil Service Council holds meeting

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court, and Chairman of the Civil Service Council, chaired the Civil Service Council meeting on Monday. The Council reviewed a follow-up report on the measures taken to implement the decisions and recommendations made at the Council’s fourth meeting held in 2019. The Council discussed requests submitted by some employees in units of the state’s administrative apparatus related to their job affairs. It also reviewed results about performance of some committees that were formed as per issued decisions. The Council also discussed requests of some government units to set and organise the working hours of some job categories in a manner consistent with the competencies of their work offices, the duties and responsibilities of their jobs in accordance with the governing legal provisions stipulated in the Civil Service Law and its executive regulations. — ONA

