Civil Aviation sets new guidelines for drone licenses

Muscat: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has simplified the process of issuing licenses for the use of unmanned aircraft (drones).

The license fee will be in the range of RO25 and RO500.

As per the decision 147/2020 on July 16, 2020, the age limit for the applicant applying for a license should be a minimum of 18 years, with the aircraft insured for civil liability for the benefit of others throughout the license period.

The license is issued for a period of one year and is renewable, and it may not be waived except after written approval from the authority.

The license fees vary according to the type of use and the employer.

The fee of RO has been set for individual licenses for the purpose of civil use with the aircraft weighing no more than 5kg.

The license fees for aircraft weighing 25 kg and more for commercial purposes for large companies or institutions can be up RO500.

