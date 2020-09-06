Civic body acts to tackle vector hotspots

Salalah: The civic body in Salalah has called upon people to take utmost care in removing vector hotspots that emerge generally during and after the monsoon season due to the accumulation of water in congested areas.

It has formed a committee along with the health authorities and has exhorted residents and citizens to identify those areas to rule out the possibility of vector-borne diseases, which are reported from the areas where there is scope for waterlogging and subsequent breeding of mosquitoes.

“We have been impressing upon the community members to adhere to all possible precautionary measures to avoid the formation of insects breeding areas by using household pesticides, closing overhead water tanks and not neglecting and storing unused materials randomly and incorrectly,” said Munir Awad al Jidiani, Director General of the Salalah Municipality

He reiterated the civic body’s commitment to making full use of available capabilities to work on eliminating the vectors that cause disease and expressed appreciation to the General Directorate of Health Services for extending support. He is hopeful of achieving desired goals.

To create awareness among people the joint teams of the civic body and health services visit individual houses, give the dwellers all possible instructions on self-protection against the vectors and avoid the homes becoming breeding grounds for insects’ breeding.

Used cars and old tires have been found as major breeding grounds for vectors in factory areas in west of Salalah.

The team of specialists, according to the civic authority, is monitoring the vector hotspots and spraying pesticides in densely populated areas, where the gaps between two houses have been found with moisture, vegetation, and subsequent breeding grounds for the vectors.

Dr Salem bin Saeed Habash al Kathiri, Director of Control of Infectious Diseases at the General Directorate of Health Services in Dhofar, emphasised periodic monitoring activities and assured to be a committed partner of the campaign launched by the civic body

He called for harnessing all material and human capabilities to achieve the goals set for this campaign and also called for community support in achieving the desired results.