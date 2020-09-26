Football Sports 

City’s injured Jesus ruled out of Brazil qualifiers

Oman Observer

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus will be sidelined for next month’s World Cup qualifiers after being injured in Manchester City’s Premier League match at Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Brazilian football federation (CBF) said on Friday. The CBF said in a statement that Jesus would be replaced by Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha for the matches against Bolivia and Peru. Jesus will be out for at least three weeks, missing City’s matches at home to Leicester City in the Premier League on Sunday plus Wednesday’s League Cup fourth round tie at Burnley and the league game at Leeds United on October 3. “The English club have contacted the Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmas to inform us of the injury to Gabriel Jesus, which was detected after the match against Wolverhampton,” it said. — Reuters

You May Also Like

Al Hilal qualify for AFC Champs League knockouts

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Hilal qualify for AFC Champs League knockouts

Clinical India take 2-1 Test series lead

Oman Observer Comments Off on Clinical India take 2-1 Test series lead

Smith, Warner return for Australia’s World Cup defence

Oman Observer Comments Off on Smith, Warner return for Australia’s World Cup defence