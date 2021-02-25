City outclass Gladbach

BERLIN: Two headers from the unlikely source of Bernardo Silva helped lift Manchester City to a comfortable 2-0 win away to Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League on Wednesday while record winners Real Madrid struck late to beat 10-man Atalanta 1-0.

Creative midfielder Silva, who stands only 1.73 metres, nodded in the29th minute opener for City in Budapest, which hosted the last 16first leg match as German coronavirus rules prevented Gladbach playing at home.

And he turned provider for Gabriel Jesus, heading across goal for a tap-in, midway through the second half to leave Gladbach facing an uphill struggle in the Manchester return on March 16.

Atalanta travel to Madrid at the same time trailing by a goal having played more than 70 minutes of their home leg a man short after Remo Freuler was harshly dismissed for a professional foul on Ferland Mendy.

Real, 13-time record winners of the continental competition,struggled to create chances but a wonderful shot from Mendy late on spared their blushes.

Holders Bayern Munich are among those on the verge of the quarterfinals after winning 4-1 at Lazio on Tuesday. The final is on May 29 in Istanbul.

CITY CONTINUE STRIDE

Runaway Premier League leaders City are now unbeaten in 26 in all competitions as manager Pep Guardiola seeks a third Champions League crown a decade after his last triumph with Barcelona.

Gladbach had nothing to lose going into the game, according to coach Marco Rose, but never looked capable of winning their first knock-out tie in Europe’s elite competition in more than 40 years.

“We ran a lot, as we knew we’d have to, but we have to admit we deserved to lose,” Gladbach midfielder Lars Stindl told DAZN.

Silva was given space at the back-post to head Joao Cancelo’s crossback across goalkeeper Yann Sommer and into the net to end their resistance.

City controlled possession but needed until the 65th to score again when Silva was again free in a similar position and this time headed back to Jesus who turned the ball over the line.

“Usually I’m not (good with his head),” Silva told BT Sport. “I try to practice a lot. I think tonight I was lucky Joao gave me a great ball. I’m happy to score and help the team.

Guardiola’s City were stunned by Lyon in the quarterfinals last season but look increasingly capable of ending their wait for a first Champions League title.

“It was a good game for us, a good win,” said Silva. “In this competition you can make a mistake and you’re out. We tried to play simple football and not make mistakes. “It’s not finished yet but it’s a good win.”

MENDY POWERS REAL

Real in contrast have more success in the tournament than any other team and are looking to improve on their last 16 exit – at the hands of City – last season.

Feuler seeing red for bringing down Mendy at the corner of the box in just 17 minutes set the tone for the game but it took Real to the 86th minute to break through.

A short corner reached Mendy and the left back curled into the far corner from the edge of the box with his weaker right foot for the winner.

“It’s a good result for us and that’s the most important thing,” said Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane. “I don’t think creativity is an issue as we scored, and didn’t concede. — dpa