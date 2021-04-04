City close in on Premier League title after clinical win

Leicester, April 4 – It increasingly seems a mere formality now for Manchester City to claim the Premier League title after their 2-0 win over Leicester. They remain unbeaten in their last 18 away games in all competitions, 15 of which have seen them victorious. With seven matches remaining they require just 11 points and their delighted manager, Pep Guardiola said: “I’ll never forget this season. Liverpool have the crown but we are close to taking and what we’ve done so far is incredible.”

“The Premier League is the nicest competition to win, it is 11 months and it is so tough but we are now so close. This was a great victory I think three more wins and two draws and we are there. When you have a team with 26 victories from 27 games, then you have to trust them. That’s why I used players who maybe don’t play too often, but I want to play them all because I trust them.”

Guardiola added: “We can play good or bad but we cannot deny these players run and fight every single game. That is one of the things I’m proud of most. There is good solidarity between the players.”

Leicester seemed intent on remaining defensive particularly in the first half while City looked for openings as they kept attacking. An early effort from Fernandinho was ruled out with Sergio Aguero off-side and then they came close to breaking the deadlock when a dipping free-kick from 25 yards by Kevin De Bruyne rattled the crossbar. City missed two further chances when Riyad Mahrez’s drive was saved By Kasper Schmeichel and Jamie Vardy’s effort was ruled off-side.

Thirteen minutes into the second half City went ahead Gabriel Jesus attempted to volley a cross from the right by Rodri but the ball went to Mendy who beat the challenge from Marc Albrighton and curled a shot into the far corner, to the left of Kasper Schmeichel, with his weaker right foot.

City kept the pressure on and while Leicester opened up a bit more from their defensive mode, City doubled their lead with 16 minutes remaining. It was a sublime move from De Bruyne whose brilliant through pass took out three defenders. The ball went to Jesus who found substitute Raheem Sterling and on receiving a return pass from him placed his shot into the net.

Leicester manager, Brendan Rodgers said: “We’re disappointed with the two goals, we could have been better organised. We can have no complaints. We have lost to the best team in the league this season. We have no excuses. If you concede against a team with that much quality, they can just hide the ball from you.”

He added: “If you gave me £500 million maybe we won’t be too far off them. Pep is an incredible operator but he does have world-class players.”