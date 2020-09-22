City bus trips to cost 100bz more for Covid measures

Muscat: Following the approval from the Supreme Committee on Covid-19, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology decided to resume public transport services in the country.

Public transport services between cities will start from September 27, and within the capital region-Muscat from October 4, and within Salalah from October 18.

The services within Suhar will be announced later by the authorities.

The company will levy an additional 100 bz to the ticket fares of city buses and 500 bz for Intercity buses service for sterilization and cleaning procedures.

The precautionary measures to be followed for the safety of employees and passengers are the sterilization of buses before the start of the trip and after its completion, measuring the temperature of passengers for trips between cities, no standing passengers wearing masks all the time while using the bus, and providing hand sanitizers inside the buses.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) tools will be provided to all drivers.