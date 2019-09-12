Local 

Citizens, residents urged to update details

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: As part of the Sultanate’s E-Census national campaign entitled Your Data Your Identity, the Royal Oman Police reiterated on Thursday urging all citizens and residents to update their personal data.
In an online statement, the ROP said, “pursuant to the Sultanate’s E-Census national campaign, both citizens and residents are requested to update their personal data in the civil register system at the nearest civil status building’’.
The ROP confirms that several public and private entities are taking part in Oman’s E-Census 2020 implementation.
Meanwhile, the project aims at building a high-quality national database to serve the goals and objectives of the comprehensive development of the Sultanate.

