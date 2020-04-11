Muttrah citizens, residents urged to undergo Covid-19 test

Muscat:All citizens and residents in the Wilayat of Muttrah have been urged to get themselves tested for COVID-19 as the Ministry of Health (MoH) on Saturday announced 62 new cases, bringing the total number to 546, including three deaths.

An expatriate suffering from the virus in the capital area passed away on Friday.

Prior to this, two COVID-19 deaths were reported in the country – first was a 72-year-old citizen followed by another 72-year-old citizen in the consecutive weeks.

According to the MoH reports, the total number of recovered cases rose to 109 while hundreds tested themselves for the pandemic at all testing centers as the lockdown in Muscat Governorate entered the second day.

In all four testing centres set up in Muttrah Wilayat, the focal centre of the pandemic cases in the country, people formed long queues for their turn from 7 am.

These Covid-19 testing centres are open from 9 am to 9 pm every day.

Wilayat Muttrah has four centres –Oman Sabla; Primary Health Centre before the police station; third centre set up in the parking area and fourth the right hand side as you go down the steep.”We received expatriates in huge numbers for Covid-19 test and the response is overwhelming,” a volunteer told the Observer.

The Ministry of Health has repeatedly advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.

Meanwhile, volunteers and interpreters living in and around Muttrah are welcomed to help the MoH for the tests as the two challenges faced by the medical team are lack of bilingual men and women as well as volunteers who can coordinate with the huge crowds visiting the testing centres.