Local Main 

Citizens, residents to get covid-19 vaccine for free

Oman Observer ,

Muscat: Vaccine will be given for free to both citizens as well as residents, according to a distribution plan prepared by the Ministry of Health.

The plan targets front-line workers, people with chronic diseases, and senior citizens above 65 ( residents and locals).

Dr.Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in a statement to Oman News Agency, after receiving the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, that 28,000 more doses are expected to arrive in January.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232. https://www.omanobserver.om/ is now on Telegram. Join our channel https://t.me/OmanObserverNews in your Telegram and stay updated

observer has 9177 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Mega quiz contest for Indian school students in April

Samuel Kutty Comments Off on Mega quiz contest for Indian school students in April

Dip in infiltration numbers

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dip in infiltration numbers

Free entry to National Museum on July 23

Oman Observer Comments Off on Free entry to National Museum on July 23