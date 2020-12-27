Citizens, residents to get covid-19 vaccine for free

Muscat: Vaccine will be given for free to both citizens as well as residents, according to a distribution plan prepared by the Ministry of Health.

The plan targets front-line workers, people with chronic diseases, and senior citizens above 65 ( residents and locals).

Dr.Ahmed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, said in a statement to Oman News Agency, after receiving the first dose of the Covid 19 vaccine, that 28,000 more doses are expected to arrive in January.