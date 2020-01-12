Citizens, residents pay homage

MUSCAT: Hundreds of citizens and residents poured into the offices of walis and governors in all governorates of the Sultanate since early Sunday morning to offer their condolences and sympathy on the passing away of the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos whose untimely death on Friday left everyone in a state of shock. Unified in grief, mourners expressed their sadness over the departure of their beloved Sultan. They prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in peace and mentioned some of the late Sultan’s countless goodness achievements he made since he came to power in 1970. They all agreed that the death of Sultan Qaboos is a great loss to Oman and the world as well. They declared their allegiance and loyalty to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tareq bin Taimour who is poised to carry on with the development march initiated by the His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. — ONA

