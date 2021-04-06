Citizens exempted from institutional quarantine

Muscat: The Supreme Committee has exempted citizens coming to the Sultanate via land, sea, and air from mandatory institutional quarantine. At the same time, they will have to subject themselves to home quarantine, in addition to other procedures that are applicable to all arrivals.

“The Supreme Committee has decided to exempt Omanis arriving in the Sultanate through land, sea, or air borders from mandatory institutional quarantine, but should undergo home-based isolation, together with other procedures imposed on all arrivals in the Sultanate,” the statement said.

“Consequently, they will not need to provide proof of a hotel booking for seven nights or a guarantee letter which specifies details of the arrangements being made in accordance with the institutional quarantine requirements, provided that this decision comes into effect from today,” it added.