Citizens abroad can return via land border only until Feb 21

Muscat: In its recent decision, the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 decided to keep the Sultanate’s land borders closed until further notice, except for truck traffic, and allowed citizens abroad to return in a ten-day time until 12 am on Sunday, February 21.

All individuals will not be able to pass the land borders again until they are reopened, and citizens who cross the land borders back to the Sultanate are required to undergo institutional quarantine at their own expense, plus other procedures imposed on arrivals.

The Supreme Committee followed up with deep concern the recent development of the pandemic and its successive waves in many countries of the world, accompanied by the worrying emergence of new strains of the virus.

The committee examined the results of the epidemiological investigation on the factors stimulating the transmission of the pandemic, notably the non-compliance with precautions set out earlier by the competent authorities, particularly to avoid planning and holding social events, adhering to quarantine regulations and wearing face masks, and the failure of some institutions to comply with preventive measures.