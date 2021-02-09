Citizen honoured for saving two children at Azaiba beach

Muscat: The Director-General of Public Authority for Civil Defense (PACDA), Brigadier Salim bin Yahya al Hinai, honored a mani citizen Muayad Said al Ma’shani for saving two children from drowning at Azaiba Beach in Muscat.

Al Hinai praised the efforts of al Ma’shani that helped to save the lives of two children in the right way and stressed the importance of providing assistance without endangering lives.

He urged all members of society to engage in swimming activities only in the designated places and the need to monitor their children going out for walks.