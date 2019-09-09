Cinépolis Gulf launches 8-screen cinema hall in Salalah

Cinépolis Gulf’s third GCC theatre has welcomed film lovers from Salalah, the capital city of southern Oman’s Dhofar Governorate and surrounding areas from the weekend.

Conveniently located in Landmark Group’s Oasis Mall, the new Cinépolis Cinema will feature an impressive eight state-of-the-art screens that includes their large screen format, Macro with Dolby Atmos surround sound and the family approved, Junior auditorium.

The first international cinema chain to have a presence in Salalah opened with the screening of “IT: Chapter 2” and will have regular screenings of Hollywood, Arabic, Bollywood and local hit movies taking place each day. A movie will start every 20 minutes throughout the day to be sure and give multiple showtime options to their guests.

