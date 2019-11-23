Business 

Cinépolis Cinemas opens 14-screen megaplex in Muscat

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, NOV 23 – Cinépolis Cinemas, the third largest cinema exhibitor in the world, launched its first luxury offering in Muscat – a 14-screen megaplex at Avenues Mall in Bausher over the weekend. Ashish Shukla, CEO of Cinépolis Gulf, said: “Cinepolis is bringing to Oman its globally recognised experiences. We know how much the community in Muscat loves movies, and we are relishing the opportunity to present a wonderful cinema experience that can be enjoyed by all.

Film fans in Muscat are invited to discover the very best cinema experience in our brand-new, state-of-the-art theatre that merges fantastic audio and visual technology with wonderful food, comfort and hospitality at a great affordable price point starting at RO 3.” The first ever luxury offering from Cinépolis Cinemas in the Middle East will offer movie-goers access to four luxurious screens, which will include 180-degree leather reclining seats with personal amenities, Maitre d’ call buttons and adjustable tables. The Muscat theatre will also feature a Junior screen. Another cinematic experience that catapults Cinépolis Cinemas ahead of the competition is the state-of-the-art 4D E-motion experience.

