Cinemas, recreation centres reopen across Oman

MUSCAT: Following the announcement of the Supreme Committee on Covid19 allowing cinemas and recreation centres to re-open, major cinema and entertainment operators in the Sultanate have created protocols to comply with government guidelines and provide a safe environment for their guests.

Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, announced that VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet across the Sultanate have reopened in compliance with government guidelines.

The group said they have undertaken extensive precautionary measures and put in place an all-encompassing sanitisation and physical distancing plan.

They added that during the temporary closures, Majid Al Futtaim conducted extensive research to identify the top safety measures that would make guests feel comfortable about returning to its entertainment concepts and used the findings to proactively reimagine the guest experience.

Safe distancing ambassadors have been introduced and instructional signage has been installed to guide guests on best physical distancing practices. Guests are encouraged to enjoy a queue-less experience by advance booking their tickets and doing top-ups online. To further minimise physical contact and exposure, contactless payment options are available. The capacity in cinema auditoriums has also been reduced by 50% and seats next to, in front of and behind a guest’s selection will be left vacant to allow for physical distancing.

Cameron Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Majid Al Futtaim Cinemas and Majid Al Futtaim Leisure & Entertainment said, “We are extremely excited to welcome back our guests to VOX Cinemas and Magic Planet across the Sultanate of Oman. Our team has been working tirelessly in preparation and put in place stringent measures to ensure that everyone can have an exceptional experience with added peace of mind.”

Extensive measures were also put in place to ensure that the highest levels of food safety are maintained. Employees will be following strict safety protocols which include sanitising of workstations and countertops every 30 minutes and washing their hands at least every 20 minutes and before handling food.

Majid Al Futtaim was recently awarded ‘Best Innovation in Health and Safety’ at the 2020 MENALAC Awards for the third consecutive year so guests can have a fun and memorable experience, safe in the knowledge that the highest standards are being maintained.