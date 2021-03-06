Choosing what you oppose is rarely a matter of good sense

The Sultanate is navigating its way through a tumultuous 2021 with all the uncertainty of a small boat on a tempestuous, storm-tossed sea, and while survival is the immediate objective, the inhabitant’s well-being is probably the thing that is taking all their strength and energy as they are at the mercy of the waves.

Of course, the literary metaphor is of little comfort to the population, but they can take some reassurance that everyone is ‘in the same boat.’ The world is barely hanging onto all it has, has had, and treasures in the face of a pandemic that is making the oil price crash look like ‘small potatoes.’ So much has happened in such a short time with the 2014/16 oil price crash the first sour note, then came the demise of the late Sultan Qaboos bin Said in early January 2020, and then, on March 25 the same year the global pandemic, Covid-19, became a harsh reality for us here in the Sultanate, as Muscat International Airport was closed, and enforced lockdowns became a reality.

Certainly, this is no national, social and economic climate into which one steps willingly, however His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik appears to have embraced the challenges willingly, sought and made changes as any new government will do, established the line of succession, and instigated national policies with the objective of creating employment opportunities for young, especially graduate, Omanis. The expatriate population is generally understanding, even empathetic and understanding of the situation, and probably recognise that in a similar situation they would find it difficult to respond, or do things, any differently.

It is disappointing that more Omanis have not embraced the control measures instituted by the Supreme Committee appointed to oversee pandemic responses, as the sooner the country can emerge from its restrictions, the sooner economic well-being, or at least stability, can be a factor in the national recovery. There is no doubt that too many Omani patriarchs have determined that Covid-19 is “no threat,” “not real,” or “finished,” when it suits their own narrative, rather than demonstrating obedience and compliance. Traditional and cultural norms have assumed precedence for too many, with weekly family visits, parties, birthdays, even weddings, and other social events allowed to continue under the umbrella of the “we know what’s best,” when actually… you don’t!

I could be blunt here about the effect of these sector and community closures on the national economy, however it would serve no good purpose to harangue those in societal and national leadership, if those at the pointy end of community and family decision-making, will not put aside their opinions, and their need to be strong, not intimidated by anyone or anything, and comply with the various national directives.

I understand… you want to be strong… you want to be decisive… you want to make this ‘thing’ go away… and you think that by your force of personality, your determination, and willpower, that you will make it happen… but the sorry statistics that continue to emerge from the nations where the people knew better, where liberty offended when restriction was needed, where Covid-19 responses were seen as an erosion of freedom, tell a very different story.

Come, you gentle, inoffensive, respectful family patriarchs and leaders, it is not too late to salvage dignity, not only in doing as the authorities ask, but spreading the word, spreading the need, saving lives, saving jobs, guarding prospects, and ensuring futures, because otherwise, the outlook for all those aboard that small boat is grim. Yes, they will survive their unpleasant experience, but the scars will linger…

Survival should not be our objective! We should be of sufficient acuity to go to shelter, but with dignity, not begging for salvation, but strong in the knowledge that if we ‘do the right thing…’ all will be well. Choose your arguments wisely because some you will never win!

Ray Petersen

petersen_ray@hotmail.com