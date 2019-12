Madrid: Confronted with a climate crisis threatening civilisation itself, humanity must choose between hope and surrender, UN chief Antonio Guterres told the opening plenary of a UN climate conference on Monday.

“One is the path of surrender, where we have sleepwalked past the point of no return, jeopardising the health and safety of everyone on this planet,” Guterres said.

“Do we really want to be remembered as the generation that buried its head in the sand, that fiddled while the planet burned?” US Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi told the “COP25” conference that the world could still count on the United States despite President Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris Agreement. SEE ALSO P8

