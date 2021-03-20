Choose happiness today

Massrat Shaikh –

20th March International Day of Happiness observed by the United Nations recognises happiness as a fundamental human goal.

In our world that is facing multiple crises, finding joy is essential for our wellbeing. To find joy and hold on to it is most important to remain grounded and deal with the stress of our daily lives.

In happiness research, a common denominator among those deemed “happy” is a sense that they choose to be happy. They believe that happiness is possible, and there is a willingness to turn towards it. We can intentionally arouse states of joy, and with practice, develop them into ongoing habits that bring presence and peace to our lives.

Our brains are designed to scan for trouble and fixate on what might go wrong in any given situation. It is an excellent strategy for avoiding real danger. However, in the absence of a true threat, it limits our capacity for enjoying and celebrating our moments.

Try these simple strategies to bring more happiness to your life.

Time is precious, and minutes disappear like water into sand unless we choose to pay attention. Be present with whatever you are doing. Do not let the day slip through your fingers, but live it fully now, this breath, this moment, catapulting you into full awareness.

Be compassionate with yourself, be open and loving to others, be determined to share what is yours. When we choose compassion, we are not only bringing happiness to others but more for ourselves.

Experience everything, relating, eating, doing all the little necessary tasks of life as if you are doing it for the first time, pushing nothing aside as unimportant. The happiness we are looking for lies in small things.

Feel the sense of joy in your own being when you are helping others. Every time we take a step in the direction of generosity, we know that we are moving from fear to love.

Pause when something wonderful has touched you, become familiar with how that taste of joy or happiness lives in your body, heart, and mind.

When we run through our thoughts repeatedly, it creates certain biochemistry in the body that perpetuates more of the same. Whatever you practice grows strong. If we practice judgment and anxious worrying, those grow stronger. Likewise, when we practice gratitude or sending well wishes to others, then those are the pathways that deepen and flourish our sense of joy.

It is said that where attention goes, energy flows. Intentionally turning towards joy cultivates a pathway that uplifts our minds and undoes the negativity. It creates a kind of inner atmosphere that allows true happiness to unfold itself.

We can begin to train our minds to feel joy by noticing and savouring our moments of happiness. Just 20-30 seconds of immersing ourselves in the feelings evoked by the hug of a dear friend or the laughter of a grandchild can strengthen the neural pathways in the brain. When we experience joy for simple things, we know we really can be happy, no matter what.

Happiness does not simply happen to us. We must choose happiness over negativity and then keep choosing it every day. In our pursuit of happiness, we know that it cannot be found through great effort and willpower but is already here, right now, in those small things and in letting go.

(The writer is an Educational Psychologist & Mindfulness Educator. Connect with Massrat at www.massratshaikh.com)