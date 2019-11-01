Chinese youth ‘waking up to environmental issues’

Alice PHILIPSON –

China’s millenials are increasingly pursuing happiness and sustainable living rather than wealth and luxury, award-winning sci-fi writer Chen Qiufan says, insisting the nation’s youth are waking up to environmental issues.

His acclaimed dystopian novel “Waste Tide”, which depicted workers picking through toxic electronic detritus and children playing with discarded bionic limbs, served as a warning to his country at a time when it was the world’s rubbish dump, and its most vulnerable communities bore the brunt of the West’s voracious consumer culture.

But in the seven years since it was first published, China has started to take action — banning the import of most plastic recyclables and other materials in January 2018 — and Chen says its citizens have become far more engaged about protecting the environment.

“The younger generation are paying more and more attention to this issue,” says Chen, a former Google employee.

He believes that many young people in China have shrugged off concerns around money that preoccupy their parents, who lived through the turmoil and aftermath of the Cultural Revolution.

“They’re pretty much relaxing about how to get rich and are focused on living a more happy, healthy, eco-friendly lifestyle,” the 37-year-old says.

Although China’s Greta Thunberg is unlikely to emerge anytime soon given the Communist regime’s restrictions on protest movements, Chen says there’s a growing tide of interest in environmental symposiums and exhibitions in cities like Beijing and Shanghai. Many of his friends are beginning to feel guilty about flying, he admits.

Chinese are showing their concern online too. Ant Forest, an Alipay mobile game that rewards users for adopting more environmentally friendly lifestyles by planting actual greenery, has led to around 122 million new trees in the ground since 2016, according to the UN.

Speaking ahead of an appearance at the Hong Kong International Literary Festival in November, Chen said his own passion for environmental issues was sparked by learning of the town of Guiyu — a waste site for the developed world’s electronic junk that was once branded an “environmental calamity” by the UN.

Despite growing up just 60 kilometres away in the southeastern city of Shantou, he had barely heard of the e-waste hub where tens of thousands of poor workers dismantled discarded TVs, mobile phones and batteries — often with no protective gear, leaving them directly exposed to toxic chemicals. — AFP

Related