Chinese Products Expo gains interest from Omani firms

A Chinese Products Expo featuring an array of foodstuff items, among other consumer goods, concluded at Al Ghubra Plaza on Thursday. Around 30 Chinese firms showcased their products for the first time in the Sultanate.

The two-day expo attracted a number of local distributors and businesses interested in adding new Chinese products to their portfolio.

Earlier, the expo was inaugurated by Yong Bo, a member of Chinese Standing Committee. He stressed the importance of trade cooperation between the Sultanate and China.

“Oman has a distinguished geographical location, which makes commercial exchange easy between China and Oman,” he said, noting that the Omani bazaar is considered one of the most vibrant marketplaces in the Gulf and the wider region.

The Standing Committee member also praised the Oman-China relations, pointing out that the hospitality of the Omani people facilitated trade and commerce with friendly nations. The growth and spread of Chinese exhibitions in the various governorates in the Sultanate was evidence of this virtue, he said.

The expo provided an opportunity for Chinese firms to ink a number of agreements with Omani entrepreneurs. Both sides commended the success of the expo in achieving its goals.

