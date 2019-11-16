Chinese official concludes Oman visit

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Council of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Chairman of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), and his accompanying delegation concluded an official visit to Oman on Saturday. Wang Yang was seen off at the Muscat International Airport by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, Dr Badria bint Ibrahim al Shihi, Vice-Chairperson, Dr Al Shaikh Al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Vice-Chairman, and Dr Khalid bin Salim al Saidi, Secretary-General of the Council.

