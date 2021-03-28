Main 

Chinese foreign minister visits Nizwa Castle

Nizwa: Wang Yi, State Councilor and Foreign Minister of the People’s Republic of China visited the historic Nizwa Castle, in the Wilayat of Nizwa, Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah on Sunday.

The guest and his accompanying delegation viewed the construction of the castle considered a magnificent bastion in the Arabian Peninsula. The castle features various architectural designs and spacious halls.

The guest also viewed facilities within the castle during which he was briefed on the history of the castle and its historical role via successive periods of times. –ONA

