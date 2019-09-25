China’s Xi opens new $63 billion Beijing airport

BEIJING: Beijing’s new multi-billion dollar airport, Daxing International, was formally declared open by President Xi Jinping on Wednesday. The 450-billion-yuan ($63-billion) project, completed in less than five years, will give a boost to infrastructure growth, flagging amid the biggest economic slowdown in decades, as China and the United States remain locked in a trade war.

The airport was hailed as “a new powerful source of national development” at a ceremony overseen by Xi in which top government officials, including He Lifeng, the head of the state planner and a vice premier, Han Zheng, participated.

The phoenix-shaped airport, abbreviated PKX, is located in Beijing’s south and will help ease pressure on the existing Capital International Airport in the capital’s northeast, where capacity constraints often cause flight delays.

Designed by the Iraqi-born architect Zaha Hadid, the new airport boasts four runaways and is expected to handle up to 72 million passengers a year by 2025, eventually reaching 100 million. — Reuters

