China’s factory activity expands at fastest pace in over three years

BEIJING: China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in November, while growth in the services sector also hit a multi-year high, as the country’s economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic stepped up.

Upbeat data released on Monday suggests the world’s second-largest economy is on track to become the first to completely shake off the drag from widespread industry shutdowns, with recent production data showing manufacturing now at pre-pandemic levels.

China’s official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) rose to 52.1 in November from 51.4 in October, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. It was the highest PMI reading since September 2017 and remained above the 50-point mark that separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis.

“The rise in November manufacturing PMI, with broad-based improvements across the sub-indices, suggest the recovery momentum in the industrial sector has become more certain’’, Zhang Liqun, analyst at China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

“But the results also showed inadequate demand is still a common issue facing firms. We need to consolidate the policy support aimed to expand domestic demand.” China’s blue-chip stock market index hit a 5-1/2 year high following the brisk data.

The robust headline PMI points to solid fourth-quarter growth, which analysts at Nomura expect to quicken to 5.7 per cent year-on-year, from 4.9 per cent in the third quarter, an impressive turnaround from the deep contraction earlier this year.

The economy is expected to expand around 2 per cent for the full year, the weakest in over three decades but still much stronger than other major economies that are struggling to bring their coronavirus outbreaks under control. — Reuters

