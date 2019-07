BANGKOK: China’s top diplomat on Wednesday warned outside countries not to amplify disputes in the South China Sea, where recent Chinese manoeuvring in the energy-rich waters has rattled regional states and drawn condemnation from the United States.

Chinese Councillor Wang Yi touted progress on an eventual Code of Conduct with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) after meeting counterparts in the Thai capital.

Tensions have risen in the South China Sea over recent incidents between Chinese and Vietnamese and Philippine ships, the latest confrontations in a potential global flashpoint where the United States challenges China’s sweeping maritime claims.

Wang, who is scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Bangkok, reiterated after meeting ASEAN foreign ministers that China opposes interference by countries outside the region.

“We think non-regional countries should not deliberately amplify such differences or disputes left from the past,” said Wang, responding to a question on the involvement of U.S. and other non-Asian countries in the discussions.

“Non-regional countries should also not make use of these differences to sow distrust between China and ASEAN countries.”

China recently said US criticism of its role in the South China Sea, including comments by Pompeo, were “slanderous”.

Wang said China is in discussions to expand and “institutionalise” joint military drills with ASEAN countries in the region following two previous exercises.

The South China Sea was a key topic for ASEAN foreign ministers.

“Concerns were expressed by some ministers on the land reclamations, activities and serious incidents in the area,” they said in a final communique.

— Reuters

