China to vaccinate ‘key groups’ first

BEIJING: China will focus first on vaccinating high-risk groups over the winter and spring before widening the inoculation to the general public, a senior health official said on Saturday. Zeng Yixin, vice minister of China’s National Health Commission (NHC) and director of the State Council’s vaccine R&D working group, warned that China’s COVID-19 prevention efforts were under increasing pressure as temperatures fall.

“During the winter and spring seasons, carrying out novel coronavirus vaccination work among some key population groups is of great significance to epidemic prevention,” he told a briefing.

China aims to actively build group immunity, and the vaccination of high-risk groups — which include workers in the cold chain industry, customs, healthcare, markets and public transport — is just the first part of a “step-by-step programme”, he added.

China has included two candidate vaccines from Sinopharm and one from Sinovac Biotech Ltd in an emergency-use programme launched in July, targeting specific high-infection risk groups such as medical workers and border inspectors. It has also approved a vaccine from CanSino Biologics Inc for military use but has not approved any vaccine for use among the general public.

China is planning to vaccinate as many as 50 million people before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in February 2021, according to a report in the South China Morning Post.

It said that Beijing would distribute 100 million doses of vaccines made by Sinopharm and Sinovac Biotech.

— Reuters

Related