China summons tech giants over Internet security

BEIJING: Chinese authorities summoned 11 tech companies including Tencent, Alibaba, and TikTok parent ByteDance, for talks on Internet security — as regulators step up scrutiny on the country’s high-flying firms.

Officials have in recent months signalled a tougher stance on the country’s fast-growing tech firms, with 12 companies hit with symbolic fines for flouting monopoly rules.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said that the talks concern “voice software that have yet to undergo safety assessment procedures”, as well as the application of “deep fake” technology.

Authorities last year halted a record $34 billion initial public offering by Alibaba fintech subsidiary Ant Group, then opened an investigation into Alibaba business practices deemed anti-competitive a month later.

The latest talks also involve companies such as smartphone maker Xiaomi, TikTok rival Kuaishou, and music streaming service. — AFP