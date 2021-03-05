China sets 6% growth target

BEIJING: China has set an ambitious economic growth target of more than 6 per cent for 2021, Premier Li Keqiang said at the Friday opening of the annual parliamentary session, during which a proposal to tighten Beijing’s grip on Hong Kong has also been put forward.

China’s long-term economic planning and a controversial overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system that would reduce the public’s role in government are at the top of the agenda for the legislature’s seven-day meeting.

The ceremonial parliament is set to review a new five-year economic plan through which Beijing aims to achieve technological self-reliance, boost domestic consumption and rely less on exports of lower quality goods.

The new direction comes after a years-long trade war with the United States, which saw the US curb technology exports to China and has challenged the country’s status as the world’s factory.

“We will give priority to domestic circulation and work to build a strong domestic market and turn China into a trader of quality,” Li said as he addressed the roughly 2,900 delegates gathered at the cavernous Great Hall of the People.

The government will promote a “positive interplay between domestic circulation and international circulation,” Li said, as he promised a further opening up of markets and a “steady growth of imports and exports.”

At the heart of the new plan is increased innovation in key sectors such as telecommunications, clean energy and electric vehicles. The party sees “science and technology providing strategic support for China’s development,” Li said.

“The Chinese government is very eager to prevent shocks to domestic companies by global supply chains,” Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, told state broadcaster CGTN. “At the same time I hope it does not mean that China turns its back to the world.”

China last year broke with tradition and did not set an economic growth target due to uncertainties brought by the coronavirus pandemic. The economy grew 2.3 per cent, the only major world economy to have expanded in 2020.

Part of that growth was aided by a 3.6 per cent budget deficit target last year, allowing for investment in coronavirus-hit economic sectors. For this year, Li announced a deficit-to-GDP ratio of around 3.2 per cent.

Besides the five-year plan, the parliament is also set to review a strategy to overhaul Hong Kong’s electoral system, reducing the public’s role in the government.

An election committee — formed by pro-Beijing political and business elites — will in the future nominate all candidates for Hong Kong’s Legislative Council, said Wang Chen, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, China’s parliament.

The change is to ensure that only “patriots administer Hong Kong,”NPC spokesman Zhang Yesui said during a press conference late on Thursday.

The move comes after last year during the parliamentary session Beijing approved a new national security law for Hong Kong, which has essentially criminalised dissent in the financial hub and led to dozens of arrests.

Hong Kong is officially a semi-autonomous region of China, which was guaranteed certain political freedoms until 2047 as part of its handover from Britain to China, in 1997. Critics say, however, that Beijing has been encroaching on the city’s freedoms while breaking its previous commitments.

Hong Kong voters in November 2019 installed a slate of pro-democracy candidates during district council elections as a rebuke of Beijing following massive protests against an extradition bill to mainland China. By overhauling the electoral system, Beijing wants to make sure that cannot happen again. — dpa