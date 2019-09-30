China says ‘decoupling’ would harm markets

BEIJING: China warned on Monday of instability in international markets from any “decoupling” of China and the United States, after sources said the Trump administration was considering delisting Chinese companies from US stock exchanges.

US President Donald Trump’s administration is considering the move, three sources briefed on the matter said on Friday, in what would be a radical escalation of US-China trade tensions.

It would be part of a broader effort to limit US investment in Chinese companies, two of the sources said. One said it was motivated by the Trump administration’s growing security concerns about the companies’ activities.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he had noted the reports on delisting and the response from the US Treasury, which said there were no plans to block Chinese listings “at this time”.

China-US trade and financial cooperation is mutually beneficial, Geng told a daily news briefing.

“Exerting maximum pressure and even seeking the forced decoupling of China-US relations will harm the interests of Chinese and American companies and people, create turmoil in financial markets, and endanger global trade and economic growth.”

“This does not accord with the interests of the international community.” Geng said he hoped the United States would work with China to deepen economic and financial cooperation. — Reuters

