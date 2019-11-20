China on the charm offensive in Sri Lanka

Amid the lush paddy fields of central Sri Lanka, a large, state-of-the-art hospital rises between the cranes and cement mixers. Its perimeter walls are adorned with pictures of China’s President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Keqiang, along with Sri Lankan leaders hailing the $67 million gift from Beijing. The hospital, specialising in kidney-related diseases, is helping China gain popular support in a country where its mega-projects have added to rising debt and raised concerns about excessive economic and political leverage.

Water plants and a Chinese radio station promoting its economic and social programmes are part of the campaign to win over doubters. China has invested an estimated $11 billion in Sri Lanka, around $8 billion in the form of loans related to Xi’s signature “Belt and Road Initiative” designed to boost trade and transport links across Asia. Chinese firms, employing thousands of local workers, have built a giant port and plan to construct power stations and expressways as well.

But the terms of some of those projects have drawn criticism from politicians in Sri Lanka and overseas and led to policy reversals that have stalled China’s ambitions on the Indian Ocean island.

“We… expect our companies to help the Sri Lankan people with donations and corporate social responsibility work,” China’s Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Cheng Xueyuan, said last month after inviting local journalists on a tour of the big Chinese investment projects on the island.

The charm offensive may

pay dividends.

This month’s presidential election, won by Gotabaya Rajapaksa, puts Beijing back in the driving seat in Sri Lanka.

Gotabaya’s brother, former president Mahinda Rajapaksa, courted China in the aftermath of the 26-year civil war against Tamil separatists that ended in 2009.

Much of the world shunned Sri Lanka, accusing the Rajapaksas of widespread human rights violations during the conflict — allegations which they deny.

China seized the opportunity to develop a vital staging post to much of Asia, Africa and beyond.

Ties soured in 2015 with the election of Maithripala Sirisena as president. Wary of growing Chinese influence and mounting debt, he suspended all Chinese investment projects, citing allegations of corruption and overpricing.

Sirisena eventually allowed projects to resume the following year, although he demanded changes to some terms.

At his inauguration on Monday, Rajapaksa said Sri Lanka didn’t want to be drawn into a regional quest for influence. China’s expansion has come at the expense of India, traditionally Sri Lanka’s economic and diplomatic champion.

“We want to remain neutral in our foreign relations and stay out of any conflicts among the world powers.” But shortly before his election, adviser Palitha Kohona told reporters that Rajapaksa would “restore the relationship (with China) to where it was.

“I suppose the thinking was if we upset China, the West would come to us with endless bags of gold… But the bags of gold never materialised.”

At Polonarruwa, where the kidney hospital is due to open early next year, families say their struggle to get treatment should ease once they have an alternative to over-stretched local hospitals.

“It is really a good project because of the number of people who are suffering in this area. At the moment, we are struggling for routine checkups and dialysis,” said Lakmal Prasad, 27, a former state employee who’s already had a kidney transplant. — Reuters

Shihar Aneez and Sanjeev Miglani