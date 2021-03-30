China okays HK’s electoral overhaul

BEIJING/HONG KONG: China finalised a sweeping overhaul of Hong Kong’s electoral system on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported, as authorities seek to ensure “patriots” rule the global financial hub.

The changes would see the number of directly elected representatives fall and the number of Beijing-approved officials rises in an expanded legislature.

As part of the shake-up, a powerful new vetting committee will monitor candidates for public office and work with national security authorities to ensure they are loyal to Beijing.

Maria Tam, a senior Hong Kong politician who works with China’s parliament on matters relating to Hong Kong’s mini-constitution said the Committee for Safeguarding National Security would help the new vetting committee to “understand the background of all of the candidates, specifically whether they had complied with the National Security Law.”

— Reuters