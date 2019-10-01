China marks National Day amid HK protests

HONG KONG: Police fired tear gas on anti-government protesters in Hong Kong on Tuesday as the city saw protests in multiple districts while the rest of China celebrated 70 years of Communist Party rule with a massive military parade.

Running battles raged for hours across multiple locations, with some hardcore protesters hurling rocks and petrol bombs, while police responded for the most part with tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon.

The violence cast a shadow over the lavish parade in Beijing where tanks, new nuclear missiles and a supersonic drone were paraded as Xi and other top officials — including Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam — watched from a rostrum overlooking Tiananmen Square.

The event was meant to showcase China’s journey from a poor nation broken by war to the world’s second largest economy.

Xi, who wore the distinctive “Mao suit”, delivered a speech invoking the “Chinese dream” of national rejuvenation — his grand vision of restoring the country to perceived past glory.

“There is no force that can shake the foundation of this great nation,” Xi said from the Tiananmen rostrum where Chairman Mao Zedong proclaimed the People’s Republic of China on October 1, 1949.

Helicopters flew in a “70” formation as troops goosestepped across Tiananmen Square in what state media described as the country’s biggest military parade, featuring 580 pieces of armament and 160 aircraft.

The People’s Liberation Army brought out its newest hardware, including a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile with range enough to reach the entire United States and a launcher for a hypersonic glider. — AFP

