China increases imprisonment terms for market crimes

China amended a criminal law to increase imprisonment terms for securities and futures market crimes, including fraudulent securities issuances and information disclosure fraud.

According to an online posting by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Saturday, the imprisonment for fraudulent securities issuances was raised from five to 15 years, while the maximum sentencing for fraudulent disclosures was raised to 10 years from three.

The amendment was passed by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, and will come into effect from March 1 next year. — Reuters

