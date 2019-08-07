Business 

China further weakens yuan

Oman Observer

Shanghai: China’s currency weakened further against the dollar as the central bank lowered the yuan’s daily reference rate again amid a deepening currency row between Beijing and Washington.
The People’s Bank of China on Wednesday fixed the yuan’s central parity rate at 6.9996 per US dollar, weaker than the level set on Tuesday, when it hit an 11-year low.
Both the onshore and offshore yuan slid in late morning trading on Wednesday reaching 7.0454 and 7.0796, respectively. — AFP

You May Also Like

Dutch fishermen fear stormy Brexit seas ahead

Oman Observer Comments Off on Dutch fishermen fear stormy Brexit seas ahead

Business Forum seeks to promote trade, investments between Oman and India

Oman Observer Comments Off on Business Forum seeks to promote trade, investments between Oman and India

Muscat Airport, Modern College forge partnership for new airport operation

Saleh Al Shaibany Comments Off on Muscat Airport, Modern College forge partnership for new airport operation