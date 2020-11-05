Business 

China considers 5% annual GDP growth target for next five years

Oman Observer

BEIJING: China’s policymakers are close to setting an average annual economic growth target of around 5 per cent for the next five years, at the lower end of ranges previously considered as global risks cloud the outlook, policy sources said.
Beijing is looking to set a more flexible growth target for the 14th five-year plan to hedge against external risks caused by the pandemic and rifts with the United States, three people involved in internal discussions said following last week’s agenda-setting leadership meeting.
No decisions have yet been made as the government is still drafting detailed economic and social development goals under the five-year plan, taking their guidance from top Communist Party leaders, they said.
At last week’s meeting, President Xi Jinping and others laid out a blueprint for China’s five-year plan and key objectives for the next 15 years. They include a goal to turn China into a “high income” nation by 2025 and advance to a “moderately developed” nation by 2035, which implies income of more than $20,000 per person.
The World Bank defines “high income” countries as those with per capita gross national income of above $12,535. China’s per capita income reached $10,410 in 2019, according to the World Bank.
“Such objectives should be expressed in numbers. We still need a key indicator for economic development during the 14th five-year plan period,” said a policy source.
“We will have a GDP target and it could be around 5 per cent.” Government think-tanks and economists had previously made recommendations for average annual GDP growth targets, policy sources have said, which included targets of around 5%, 5-5.5% to 5-6%.
Ning Jizhe, vice head of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said last week the state planner will set detailed economic targets for 2021-2025 in line with leaders’ recommendations.
Targets are expected to be announced when the five-year plan is approved at the annual parliament meeting in early 2021. — Reuters

You May Also Like

India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit e-firms

Oman Observer Comments Off on India tightens e-commerce rules, likely to hit e-firms

Oman Trading International set to deliver first LNG shipment to Petrobangla

Jomar Mendoza Comments Off on Oman Trading International set to deliver first LNG shipment to Petrobangla

Nestle sells US ice cream brands to Froneri in $4 bn deal

Oman Observer Comments Off on Nestle sells US ice cream brands to Froneri in $4 bn deal