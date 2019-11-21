China calls on Trump to veto bill on HK

BEIJING/WASHINGTON: China’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday urged US President Donald Trump to veto a bill in support of Hong Kong protesters.

US lawmakers took the last step to approve the legislation in an almost unanimous vote on Wednesday, before sending it on to Trump for a signature.

“We urge the US to grasp the situation, stop its wrongdoing before it’s too late, prevent this act from becoming law and immediately stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs and in China’s internal affairs,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

China’s top diplomat, Foreign Minister Wang Yi, called the bill a “blatant intervention in China’s internal affairs” during a meeting with former US Secretary of Defence William Cohen in Beijing.

“This bill in fact has issued a false signal to condone violent criminals,” Wang said. “The essence of this bill is to destabilize Hong Kong and even to destroy Hong Kong.”

Trump has declined to answer questions from reporters about whether he would sign the bill. Only one lawmaker in both houses of Congress voted against the bills, ensuring the legislation has a veto-proof majority.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act requires sanctions against Chinese officials who are deemed to be violating freedoms and committing serious human rights abuses in the city.

It also requires a review of Hong Kong’s autonomy from China, to determine whether the city should benefit from a special trading status with the United States.

There are also provisions in the two bills heading to Trump that bar the export of non-lethal crowd-control weapons, like tear gas, to Hong Kong’s law enforcement. — dpa

