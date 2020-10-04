Chili Tuna with Coconut and Leche de Tigre

SEAFOOD SPECTACLE

Asado at the Sheraton Oman has won several distinguished awards through the leadership of its current executive chef, Adil Shaikh. As the restaurant adapts to the new normal, they are bringing back some of the favourites that have put them on the map as one of the go-to destinations for memorable dining. Currently offering Gaucho Night every Thursday where they showcase some of the best barbecues inspired by the American cowboys, they are also relaunching Seafood Wednesday providing even better diversity in Oman’s culinary scene. To give you a taste of what they offer, Chef Adil is sharing four of their beloved dishes — something to surprise your family with when you have the time to cook them something extra-special.

INGREDIENTS:

LECHE DE TIGRE

Leche de Tigre

2/3 cup fresh lime juice

2 garlic cloves, smashed

1 tablespoon (packed) chopped fresh cilantro leaves

1/2 ají limo or habanero chile, seeded, halved lengthwise

1/2 small red onion, chopped

1/2 cup bottled clam juice (optional)

Kosher salt

PREPARATION

Set a fine-mesh sieve over a small bowl. Purée first 4 ingredients and 4 large ice cubes in a blender until smooth. Add onion; pulse 3–4 times. Strain liquid into a medium bowl. Stir in clam juice, if desired season with salt. Cover and chill.

CEVICHE

1 small sweet potato

1 ear of corn, husked

1/2 ají limo or habanero chile, seeded, halved lengthwise

200 Gm Fresh Omani Tuna, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

30 Ml Coconut Milk

1 small red onion, quartered and thinly sliced, divided

Kosher salt

Cilantro leaves

PREPARATION METHOD

Pour water into a large pot fitted with a steamer basket to a depth of 1 inch bring to a boil. Add sweet potato, cover, and cook until just fork-tender, about 30 minutes.

Transfer to a plate let it cool. Meanwhile, add more water to the same pot, if needed, to measure 1 inch; bring to a boil.

Add an ear of corn to pot and steam until crisp-tender, 2–3 minutes.

Transfer to a plate; let cool completely. Halve potato lengthwise. Using a small melon baller, scoop out potato Cut kernels from the cob.

Rub a large bowl with cut sides of Tuna, 2/3 of onion, leche de tigre, Coconut Milk and 4 large ice cubes in bowl stir well. Let marinate for 2 minutes; remove ice. Fold in potato and corn; season with salt.

Using a slotted spoon, divide ceviche into whole coconut or small bowls.

Drizzle ceviche with leche de tigre garnish with remaining onion and cilantro.

ABOUT THE CHEF

CHEF ADIL SHAIKH

Executive Chef

Sheraton Hotel, Muscat

Adil Shaikh is currently the Executive Chef of Sheraton Oman Hotel located in Muscat. He has been associated with the hotel since its re-opening in 2016.

With an enriching career of over 15 years, he has successfully launched award-winning restaurants as an integral game changer in hospitality operations. Having won several prestigious recognitions and awards including Battle of the Chef Dubai and participated at several distinguished culinary platforms in the Middle East, he draws immense inspiration from the ever-evolving culinary world. His illustrious career spans across the Middle East & Asia in renowned Luxury, Business & Leisure Hotels & Resorts.

An avid foodie Adil is a strong advocate of ‘Go Local.’ He is committed to showcasing the flavours and tastes of lesser-known local ingredients, farm-fresh produce and regional cuisines. An astute, hands-on chef, Adil curates bespoke dining experiences that delves deep into authentic flavours, traditions and intricate nuances of each cuisine.

Off duty, you will spot him being an absolute foodie and exploring local cuisines of various cultures. On other days, he uses his kitchen as an interactive platform to celebrate the love for great food and memorable dining experiences that stand the test of time with his guests and loyal clientele.