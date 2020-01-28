Children’s Museum to host ‘STEMA Zone initiative’

Children in Oman are in for a unique experience that would make science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art a part of their early life and not just something they interact with in classrooms.

The Ministry of Heritage and Culture signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday with Eshraqa — a social responsibility initiative of Khimji Ramdas Group of Companies LLC — with the aim to have the Children’s Museum as a main site for the Center for Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Art, known as the ‘STEMA Zone’ initiative.

In the presence of Salem bin Mohammed al Mahrouqi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Heritage and Culture for Heritage Affairs, the MoU was signed by Rahma bint Qasim al Farsiyah, Director General of Museums at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, with Nilesh Khimji, Member of the Board of Directors of Khimji Ramdas Group of Companies.

The MoU indicates a future plan that aims to encourage and inspire the Omani youth to visit the STEMA Zone by providing and helping students gain the skills they need to prepare for the requirements of the global economy and future jobs, and in guiding young people from an early age between the ages of eight to 16 years to interact with the goals of the initiative.

In line with the Oman Vision 2040, and through coordination with Eshraqa, the project will develop the programme design which will be implemented during this year 2020 at the museum’s open area, covering a space of 300 square metres, as well as area dedicated for group training within the museum.

The ministry will also allocate the Nizwa Cultural Center in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, the Heritage and Culture Department in Suhar, North Al Batinah Governorate, and the General Directorate of Heritage and Culture in Dhofar Governorate, to host the initiative for two weeks during this year. Rahma bint Qasim al Farsiyah, Director General of Museums at the Ministry of Heritage and Culture, said, “The Memorandum of Understanding is an important addition to museums and a continuation of steps towards partnership between the Ministry of Heritage and Culture and the private sector in order to achieve the educational goals set by the museums sector and that is to provide enriching knowledge for our school students.”

She added that the Sultanate continues today under the effective vision of the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik in building more young scientific capabilities to keep pace with the prospects of the fourth industrial revolution, as the ministry looks forward to the contribution of the Children’s Museum as one of the cultural institutions concerned with simplifying science and technology through the dissemination of science, knowledge and the love of innovation.

“As the museum is one of the most important platforms that develop the skills and capabilities of students in the field of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art, through the STEMA Zone initiative, we will work to upgrade skills in scientific studies for students, instilling a passion for discovery and the urge to look for innovative solutions in the hearts of students,” she explained.

There will be interaction opportunity for the students aged eight to 16 using the modern tools provided by this initiative. “We look forward to implementing this initiative in a number of governorates of the Sultanate, by transferring the programme into various stations throughout the Sultanate.”

