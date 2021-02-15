Children, senior citizens exempted from institutional isolation

Muscat: Based on the decisions made by the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 and with reference to the circular issued on February 11, 2021, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has exempted some categories of arriving passengers from pre-confirmed hotel reservations before they are checked at the airport of departure:

Diplomats working at foreign diplomatic missions accredited to the Sultanate, diplomats visiting the Sultanate and their families.

Arrivals under the age of 16, and arrivals at the age of 60 and above.

Aircrew, subject to the precautionary measures issued by the Ministry of Health.

Sick passengers who obtain an exemption in writing from the concerned Health Authorities due to their medical circumstances.

Holders of permits for private institutional isolation centers that are pre-approved by the Relief & Shelter Sector.

All other requirements as stipulated in previous circulars remain valid.

The new circular was confirmed to the Observer by airlines operating from the Sultanate.