Children of the tsunami shaped by tragedy

Hiroshi HIYAMA –

Yuto Naganuma looks silently as the cold sea breeze sweeps over the crumbling walls of the school where his little brother was lost in Japan’s devastating 2011 tsunami.

Ten years on, Naganuma and others like him form a generation whose young lives were shaped by what is known in Japan as the triple disaster: a powerful earthquake that sparked a terrifying tsunami and the worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

The children of the tsunami lost family, homes, schools and entire communities, and for some the experience sparked a drive to work in disaster awareness, or help children like them who have lived with tragedy.

Even a decade on, the devastation Naganuma suffered is raw.

“I lost my family, my community. Things that built who I am. I felt the tsunami carved away half of my body,” he said outside the Okawa Elementary School in northeast Japan, where his eight-year-old brother was killed.

He was among 74 children and 10 school staff killed in one of the worst tragedies of the disaster that left around 18,500 people dead or missing, swept away after staff failed to evacuate to higher ground.

Naganuma was just 16 at the time, but blamed himself for the loss.

Two days before the 9.0 magnitude quake struck, he felt a major 7.3 tremor on a local beach, which he saw later as a missed warning.

“I feel maybe my brother did not have to die. Had I warned people in the community, maybe they didn’t have to die,” he said as he gazed at gutted classrooms.

His grandmother and great-grandmother were also killed in the tsunami, as they waited for his brother’s school bus.

“I am filled with regret,” he said. “I let the day come without taking any action.”

In the years after, Naganuma focused on leading a normal life, but he struggled with survivor’s guilt, wondering why he had been spared.

He enrolled in a teaching course at a university in another region but eventually moved to a school closer to his home to study disaster management.

He now gives tours at the school and lectures on disaster preparedness.

In Japan and elsewhere, “all of us are living in the time between disasters,” he said.

“How we spend this time significantly changes the probability of survival when we face the next disaster.”

Nayuta Ganbe, 21, has also gradually come around to speaking about his experience of the tsunami.

He took shelter at his school with his mother and sister after a tsunami warning was issued following the quake. — AFP